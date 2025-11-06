Rural Midwestern towns are saving huge amounts of cash by going solar: 'It'll probably help pay for the pool'

As electricity prices rise, Minnesota cities are going solar and saving thousands of dollars in the process. According to TechXplore, Griffin Peck and Ben Schierer of West Central Initiative were on a mission to help these rural cities save money, but city councils were not convinced.

One of their plans to help sell the idea was to get enough towns to opt for solar so they could group them together with a developer to get a good deal. Holsen Solar won the bidding war, and "the annual energy savings for the towns ranged from $2,000 to nearly $6,000," per TechXplore.

While Peck and Schierer met with the towns, Congress ended tax incentives for solar and other clean energy upgrades early. They knew they had to move fast so these towns could reap the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Pelican Rapids, for instance, paid nothing upfront when combining that tax credit, "a zero-interest loan from West Central Initiative and a rebate from their local utility, Otter Tail Power Company," per TechXplore.

Those tax incentives will expire at the end of 2025, which is why Peck and Schierer were on such a timetable.

Luckily, one town council after another voted "yes" to solar power. Cities are also discovering the benefits.

For example, Pelican Rapids upgraded its 1970s pool over the summer. While City Council Member Steve Strand was originally against solar, he's come around. "It'll probably help pay for the pool," he said.

You can also reap the benefits of solar power, and EnergySage is an excellent resource to start with. Its online marketplace allows you to search and compare installers in your area. The clean energy advisory company can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

EnergySage also has a handy mapping tool that shows you how much solar costs by state and which incentives are available.

If buying solar panels is too much of an upfront investment, Palmetto's LightReach program is also an option. It offers leasing plans for as little as $0 down.

Pairing your solar panels with an energy-saving heat pump is a great way to save even more on your power bills. Mitsubishi can help you find the right heat pump and installer for your home and budget.

In addition to the money you'll save with solar power, it's also better for the environment, as you'll no longer rely on dirty energy sources that produce polluting gases that warm the planet.

