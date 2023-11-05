  • Business Business

Graphic reveals all the automotive companies that have yet to adopt Tesla’s charging system: ‘Not adapting, their loss’

“Definitely the brand to watch now.”

by Leo Collis
"Definitely the brand to watch now."

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, better known as NACS, has started to dominate the electric car market, becoming the charging technology of choice for a number of manufacturers in the United States.

In July, vehicle standards agency SAE announced the NACS would be standardized for use by any supplier or manufacturer.

A table shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows which brands offer support to use the NACS. 

Created by Tesla enthusiast Richard Smith (@_Richard_Smith7) and shared by Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt), the graphic demonstrates that around 30 major car manufacturers have embraced NACS — including Tesla competitors Ford, Rivian, and Chevrolet — while more than 20 have yet to use NACS. 

BMW is the latest manufacturer to adopt the NACS, revealing on Oct. 17 that drivers of Mini, Rolls Royce, and BMW battery electric vehicles will be able to access the charging technology from 2025. 

“With six fully electric BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO of BMW of North America, in a statement.

X users quickly pointed out that the brands colored in red on the table might be dragging their tires a bit.

“Not adapting, their loss,” one commenter said.

“[Volkswagen] is definitely the brand to watch now,” added another

A few pointed out that some of the manufacturers in the “not yet” column have not waded into the electric vehicle market yet. Otherwise, it’s still a promising look at how much easier it will soon be to access reliable electric charging facilities regardless of which car you drive. 

“Standardizing the NACS connector will provide certainty, expanded choice, reliability, and convenience to manufacturers and suppliers and, most of all, increase access to charging for consumers,” president of Sustainable Mobility Solutions — which is part of SAE affiliate Fullsight — Frank Menchaca said in SAE’s statement

With more accessible charging options, electric vehicle owners’ range anxiety will surely be a thing of the past.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x