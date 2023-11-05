Graphic reveals all the automotive companies that have yet to adopt Tesla’s charging system: ‘Not adapting, their loss’

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, better known as NACS, has started to dominate the electric car market, becoming the charging technology of choice for a number of manufacturers in the United States.

In July, vehicle standards agency SAE announced the NACS would be standardized for use by any supplier or manufacturer.

A table shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows which brands offer support to use the NACS.

Created by Tesla enthusiast Richard Smith (@_Richard_Smith7) and shared by Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt), the graphic demonstrates that around 30 major car manufacturers have embraced NACS — including Tesla competitors Ford, Rivian, and Chevrolet — while more than 20 have yet to use NACS.

BMW is the latest manufacturer to adopt the NACS, revealing on Oct. 17 that drivers of Mini, Rolls Royce, and BMW battery electric vehicles will be able to access the charging technology from 2025.

“With six fully electric BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO of BMW of North America, in a statement.

X users quickly pointed out that the brands colored in red on the table might be dragging their tires a bit.

“Not adapting, their loss,” one commenter said.

“[Volkswagen] is definitely the brand to watch now,” added another.

A few pointed out that some of the manufacturers in the “not yet” column have not waded into the electric vehicle market yet. Otherwise, it’s still a promising look at how much easier it will soon be to access reliable electric charging facilities regardless of which car you drive.

“Standardizing the NACS connector will provide certainty, expanded choice, reliability, and convenience to manufacturers and suppliers and, most of all, increase access to charging for consumers,” president of Sustainable Mobility Solutions — which is part of SAE affiliate Fullsight — Frank Menchaca said in SAE’s statement.

With more accessible charging options, electric vehicle owners’ range anxiety will surely be a thing of the past.

