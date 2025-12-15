Automaker unveils next-gen model with impressive features: 'Pushing the boundaries of innovation'

An impressive new electric pick-up truck is headed to Australia, according to the Driven.

The Musso EV is the first electric pick-up truck made by Korean manufacturer KGM. The electric vehicle packs an 80.6-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery. The all-wheel drive version offers 266 kilowatt-worth of motor power and 630 Newton-meters of torque. The regular Musso EV ekes out 261 miles of range on a single charge, spending 230 watt-hours per kilometer (or 0.6 miles).

It supports 300-kilowatt DC fast-charging, allowing it to go from 20% to 80% charge in only 31 minutes. Vehicle-to-load functions are included to help deliver power from the car to outside sources.

Plenty of quality electric pick-ups have graced American shores, too. Ford is working on a low-cost model. Chevrolet's 2026 Silverado has impressed early reviewers. One start-up is trying to spin up more domestic manufacturing with its truck.

The prospect of switching to an EV is more attractive than ever, and not just because they're cheaper to operate and have fewer health risks than gas cars. Eliminating tailpipe pollution means cutting one of the major sources of atmospheric pollution that has been exacerbating destructive weather patterns.

Floods, droughts, and storms have created steep costs across housing, agriculture, and other sectors. Even after taking manufacturing and electrical grid pollution into account, EVs come out ahead of gas cars.

If you're keen to enjoy both the economic and environmental benefits of owning an EV, consider doubling down by charging it with home solar power. Charging at home is already cheaper than using public stations, and solar energy can help you save even more. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can connect you to local vetted experts and solutions.

This includes EnergySage, which can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs by tapping into rebates and credits. Meanwhile, Qmerit can offer help installing level 2 chargers at home with free estimates.

The price tag for the Musso EV starts at $60,000 AUD (a little over $39,000 USD), and KGM is keen to get it out to Australian drivers.

"The Musso EV is purpose-built for lifestyle drivers who want practicality, efficiency and weekend-ready versatility in one package," said Joseph Lee, managing director at KGM Australia. "It's a vehicle that embraces the outdoor lifestyle while pushing the boundaries of innovation. This highly anticipated new vehicle offers KGM Australia the opportunity to lead into the lifestyle electric Ute space."

