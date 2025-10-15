New Chevy EV pickup turns heads with incredible performance in road test — here are the details

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss just proved that electric trucks can go the distance.

A recent highway range test revealed this off-road-ready pickup traveled 454 miles at 70 miles per hour before running out of power, according to an article by Inside EVs. The Trail Boss features a two-inch suspension lift and 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires — modifications that typically hurt range performance, yet the truck still nearly matched its 478-mile EPA rating.

Out of Spec Testing conducted a seven-hour drive to measure real-world capability for the EV. The truck started with a full 205-kilowatt-hour battery and maintained highway speeds throughout the test.

The Silverado delivered consistent performance across the journey. At the halfway point of 211 miles, the battery reached 50% charge with an efficiency rating of 2.1 miles per kilowatt-hour. The efficiency dropped slightly to two miles per kilowatt-hour at 25% battery remaining, showing minimal degradation even as the charge depleted.

The truck maintained 70 miles per hour even after the range estimator hit 0%. From there, the driver continued at highway speeds for an additional 50 miles before the truck finally lost power. This buffer could be a major boost to eliminating range anxiety during unexpected detours or when a charging station is just out of reach.

Reduced charging stops mean families can complete longer road trips without multiple breaks, saving time and reducing travel stress. Making the switch to an EV from gas-powered vehicles improves our air quality and respiratory health, along with reducing tailpipe pollution that harms our planet.

The Silverado EV Trail Boss shows how electric trucks can deliver capability and sustainability without compromise, and pairing your EV with home solar panels cuts your charging costs even further. Home solar can power your electric vehicles with clean energy, and EnergySage helps you find the right system to charge your vehicle with its trusted, local installers — saving up to $10,000 in the process.

