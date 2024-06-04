Advertising mail for Mother's Day gift sparks debate online: 'That's actually horrible'

A Redditor was frustrated with the Mother's Day ad they received in the mail, which ultimately promoted wasteful materialism over sentimental gifts.

The advertisement was from James Allen and revealed two necklaces: one homemade macaroni necklace and one diamond necklace. Above the macaroni necklace, the text read, "Cute," and above the diamond necklace, the caption said, "Better. Because macaroni art doesn't sparkle."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were appalled by the marketing campaign and agreed a handmade gift has more value than any diamond necklace.

"That's actually horrible," wrote one user.

"This is pretty dystopian," responded another Redditor.

"Maybe macaroni doesn't sparkle but a child's eyes does, which is more precious than any jewelry," wrote one user.

Holidays typically experience a significant increase in spending and consumption. This year, spending for Mother's Day was expected to reach a staggering $33.5 billion in the U.S. alone, according to the National Retail Federation.

Advertisements like the jewelry campaign the Redditor received are problematic because they not only encourage unnecessary spending but also disregard the real purpose of Mother's Day. When holidays become overly commercialized, they perpetuate a state of overconsumption and disregard the true meaning of the holiday.

Overconsumption is one of the leading global crises the world is facing. When consumers over-buy, they use resources at a faster rate than the planet can naturally replenish them. This results in environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, and an increase in pollution.

Most of the products we purchase eventually end up in a landfill where they release harmful planet-warming gases. In fact, a survey of people in the United Kingdom found that 19% of all gifts end up getting thrown out, as World Cleanup Day shared, and that waste doesn't account for the resources and dirty energy used to manufacture and transport the original product.

Instead of purchasing your mother or grandmother something new for Mother's Day, consider spending quality time with your loved ones, which is the greatest gift of all.

"I'm not a mother, but I am a father and I would much rather receive a gift my child made over one they bought," commented one user.

"Gimme the macaroni necklace anyday," wrote another Redditor.

