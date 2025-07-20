Mitsubishi sparks buzz after announcing game-changing expansion of its vehicle lineup: 'On an upward trajectory'

"Today's announcement is the first of many to come that reinforce our commitment to the US market."

Mitsubishi has been building momentum with its aptly named Momentum 2030 product strategy, and it just accelerated its strategy with a new announcement of a battery-electric vehicle.

In the press release, the company explained that the all-new BEV will be sold in North America starting next summer. It will be sourced from Mitsubishi's Alliance partner, Nissan, and it will be based on Nissan's Leaf — a long-running, affordably priced EV.

"Mitsubishi Motors is on an upward trajectory, especially in the United States," Mark Chaffin, president and CEO of the Mitsubishi-Nissan Alliance, said. "Today's announcement is the first of many to come that reinforce our commitment to the U.S. market, to providing the best vehicles we can for our customers, and ensuring a long and healthy future for our company in the U.S. and globally."

So far, Momentum 2030 has promised the launch of "a new or significantly revised vehicle every year between 2026 and 2030" in addition to a modernized retail sales model and a journey to full electrification. Recently, it launched the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that holds the title of the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV. Now, the as-yet-unnamed BEV will take it further down the path of electrification.

"The addition of this new battery-electric vehicle to our lineup will deliver a blend of internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles so that our customers have the choice of technology that best suits their needs," Chaffin added.

Mitsubishi is in good company as it innovates on BEVs and PEVs. As of May, the International Energy Agency was forecasting that the market share of electric vehicles is on track to surpass 40% by 2030. A large part of this is because more competitors are entering the market, helping to drive prices down as more options are made available to meet consumer demand.

Electric vehicles are still, on average, more expensive upfront than gas-powered cars, but they win in every other spending category. With less maintenance and fluid replacements needed — and of course, no gas — EVs are generally cheaper to maintain year over year than diesel cars.

Finally, opting to drive a PHEV or a BEV means that you're generating significantly lower planet-harming pollution than you would with a gas-powered car. Given Mitsubishi's ambitious plan, there will be several more options by 2030 for those wanting to make the switch.

