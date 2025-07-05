Hyundai unveils game-changing update to one of its most popular models: 'Enhanced every line and detail'

Hyundai has upgraded its IONIQ 6, making it the longest-range electric sedan from Korea, as reported by Electrek.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is an electric vehicle known for its long range and high-performing battery. Despite this, the IONIQ 6 hasn't been selling well in the U.S. According to Car Scoops, sales of the EV dropped 57% in September 2024 as compared to the same month in 2023.

"Ultimately, the [IONIQ] 6 suffers for being a sedan in a crossover-crazed market," wrote Inside EVs.

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced the new updates to the IONIQ 6 at the Seoul Mobility Show.

"IONIQ 6 has evolved from a single Electrified Streamliner into a lineup, each model expressing its own character while staying true to one refined vision," said Simon Loasby, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Design Center. "Under the evolved design concept of 'Pure Flow, Refined', we've enhanced every line and detail to make IONIQ 6 simpler and more progressive."

Some of the new upgrades to the IONIQ 6 include a charge range of 353 miles, certified by the South Korean Ministry of Environment. As Electrek reports, this could be up to 430 miles of range based on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) scale, which measures all global test levels of traffic patterns, fuel emissions, and more.

"Range is one thing that we know a lot of consumers care about," said Alex Knizek, auto testing manager at Consumer Reports. "Charging anxiety becomes a prominent thing — a charger might be broken or maybe charging at a lower rate than advertised."

The new mileage range of the IONIQ 6 could help alleviate that anxiety in potential EV buyers and shows the capability for upgrading EV range mileage.

The new IONIQ 6 also features an upgraded battery and built-in charging capabilities with Tesla superchargers, the largest and fastest global network of EV charging ports.

"This could be a huge stress relief by minimizing the steps involved in charging," wrote Inside EVs.

Some of the other enhancements in the IONIQ 6 include a refined console, easier climate control, and a redesigned steering wheel for more comfort and user experience.

Electric vehicles are becoming more common on the streets. For drivers, EVs help reduce harmful pollution from traditional gas-powered cars. And drivers can save money on fuel.

Estimates from the Department of Energy indicate that drivers can save up to $2,200 a year on fully electric vehicles and up to $1,500 on a hybrid electric vehicle. These savings can be even greater with solar panels, which can decrease the cost of charging your vehicle at home. You can find and compare solar quotes in your area with this free and easy tool from EnergySage.

EV sales have risen by 10% year-over-year. Because of the increase in demand for EVs, automakers are increasing production of hybrid and fully-electric vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), about 17.3 million EVs were made in 2024, 25% more than in 2023. Hyundai is also ramping up production of the IONIQ 6 with hopes that the new upgrades could bring in new EV drivers.

"For anyone who enjoys a good road trip and doesn't want to stop to charge, the Ioniq 6 should be the way to go," wrote Patrick George of Inside EVs.

"I love the styling," one commenter wrote on the Electrek article. "Gets every single mile of the advertised range. There's a ton of room inside. You could live in the backseats."

"That's a really nice value," wrote another.

