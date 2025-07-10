Energy expert reveals why more and more homeowners are powering their homes with solar: 'Pretty much anybody could benefit'

"Going solar was one of the best decisions I've made for my home!"

Home energy experts dove headfirst into an informative video regarding one of the most cost-effective ways to power your home and reduce your dependence on fossil fuels.

YouTube channel and alternative home and lifestyle experts, Exploring Alternatives (@ExploringAlternatives), uploaded a video that helped explain the many benefits of installing home solar panels.

It has been known for years that home solar energy is a great way to cut down on emissions around your home. However, some homeowners believe that the cost of installation may be too far out of their price range. By exploring EnergySage's free tools, you can unlock the ability to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

In the video, Albert De Sousa, Operations Manager from iSolara, noted that installing solar power panels isn't as far-fetched as some may think. "Pretty much anybody could benefit from solar. And if you have the capacity, capabilities, financial resources to do it, the positive is the environment can also benefit," De Sousa explained.

In addition to helping lower your monthly electricity bills, using EnergySage's free services can also help the average person save nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that compares the average cost of a home solar panel system, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. When paired together, they can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels while also snagging all of the incentives that may be available to you.

If the upfront investment of installing solar panels is still just outside of your budget, leasing may be an excellent option for you. Leasing can still allow you to avoid high or rapidly fluctuating energy prices, all while helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and will let you lock in low energy rates.

In the comments section of the video, a majority of users shared their positive experiences with making the switch to solar power.

"Going solar was one of the best decisions I've made for my home!" exclaimed one commenter.

Another user offered up their own bit of advice. "I would advise going battery for the simple fact that many states are trying to charge for the energy you use from your OWN solar. Go off grid as much as possible," they wrote.

