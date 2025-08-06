State officials unlock 'final' rebate worth up to $750 for residents buying e-bikes: 'We planned for significant traffic'

Minnesota's e-bike rebate program was so popular last year that glitches crashed a state website. Now, it's back for one more year to give residents the chance to save some major money.

As the Minnesota Star Tribune reported in late July, the two-year program, which offers residents money back on the cost of a new e-bike, is running for its "final year." A random lottery system was implemented for 2025 after last year's first-come, first-served setup was flooded by eager buyers.

"While we planned for significant traffic and challenges, the enthusiasm for multimodal transportation is extremely high," Tarek Tomes, Commissioner of Minnesota IT Services, said in a press release.

Those selected this year will be eligible for up to $750 back, down from last year's maximum rebate of $1,500. Another alteration to the program pertains to the income requirements. Married applicants must have an adjusted gross income of less than $78,000, heads of households less than $62,000, and single filers less than $41,000.

The popularity of the e-bike rebate program is understandable considering all the benefits the vehicle offers. A 2021 study reported by the New York Times found that riders of the power-assisted bikes had easier commutes while still elevating their breathing and heart rates, making for an effective workout.

The mode of transportation can also help users save money, with Grist modeling in 2022 how a hypothetical family replacing one of their cars with an e-bike could save close to $30,000 over a five-year period.

And, of course, replacing gas-powered cars with e-bikes cuts down on pollution too. Ostensibly even more benefits could flow from there, as poor local air quality can exacerbate harmful and costly health problems.

Finding an e-bike to suit one's lifestyle and budget has been made even easier thanks to companies like Upway, which can help prospective buyers identify the right bike for them. Upway users can find top brands available at up to 60% off their regular retail price, making e-bike ownership more affordable. The company buys used e-bikes too.

To further customer savings through cleaner charging, bike riders might consider adding solar panels at home with help from EnergySage, which can help property owners compare quotes from vetted local installers.

According to the Star Tribune, registrations for Minnesota's e-bike rebate lottery opened the morning of July 30 and will remain open until 2 p.m. local time on August 7. The program's website includes an option to sign up to receive updates via email.

