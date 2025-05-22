Nanny scores first $1,000 e-bike voucher after incentive program launches: 'I felt so lucky'

"My income is not enough [to cover the cost of a car]."

A New York resident became the first person in the state to receive a subsidized electric bike, and it was a perfect fit.

As Streetsblog NYC detailed last month, Carina De La Cruz, a full-time nanny of the Ossining suburb of Westchester County, scored a state-of-the-art e-bike through a pilot subsidy program called Project MOVER from Shared Mobility. The program provides low-income New Yorkers looking to purchase an e-bike with a $1,000 voucher to use at select retailers.

"My income is not enough [to cover the cost of a car]," De La Cruz told Streetsblog. "A bike is just perfect. Because I don't need to go places that are super far, mostly short distances."

De La Cruz was able to secure her e-bike through a simplified process that allowed for a letter of recommendation explaining the need. Tyler Madell, the director of the Project MOVER program, told Streetsblog this option was added as "a workaround for residents who are too afraid of the federal government's deportation policies to submit personal information on an application."

"I felt so lucky," De La Cruz told Streetsblog after she was the first person in the state to use the voucher.

This program marks New York's first attempt to follow the path of states like Colorado, Washington, Minnesota, and Maine through initiatives dedicated to reducing car dependence and improving overall quality of life. As one of three Project MOVER programs, it is funded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Clean Transportation Prizes Initiative, which also provided money to Bike New York to bring an e-bike subsidy program to New York City.

E-bikes have proved to be an eco-friendly alternative to traditional vehicles that produce planet-warming carbon emissions, contributing to ongoing climate change. Incentive programs not only promote cleaner transportation options but also highlight the key role of e-bikes in building a sustainable future.

"Affordable transportation is the foundation of thriving communities," Madell told Streetsblog. "This is a model of fairness, empowering low-income individuals with sustainable mobility options."

