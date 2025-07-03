Government officials propose multimillion-dollar lottery program to give out e-bike rebates — here's how many people can cash in

Applicants will fill out their financial information to ensure they qualify, and winners will be selected at a later date.

Minnesota is doing its best to award residents rebates on new e-bikes despite technical difficulties that crashed the system last year, Fox 9 reported.

In 2024, the state sought to award residents rebates to partially cover the purchase of an e-bike as a cheaper, more environmentally friendly mode of transportation than a car. To qualify, hopeful residents had to submit an online application.

However, there were so many eager applicants that the website was swamped and quickly crashed. Only 80 applications made it through. Even when the website was brought back with a virtual waiting room — like the ones used for purchasing tickets to see popular musicians and other shows in high demand — it buckled under the pressure of all the interest in the program.

It's no wonder so many Minnesotans were interested. An e-bike is the ideal vehicle for a medium-length commute or errands, when walking would be difficult or slow but driving a car would be wasteful. You can get some exercise while using the motor to make sure you don't tire yourself out, fuel it up for much less than a car, and store it in a small space — no garage needed. An e-bike is the perfect balance of inexpensive and convenient while being nonpolluting and good for the environment.

This year, to avoid the same problems with its online rebate applications, Minnesota is switching to a lottery system. Applicants will fill out their financial information to ensure they qualify, and winners will be selected at a later date. If not enough awards are handed out in the first round, applications will be reopened. This will ensure a fairer distribution — rather than favoring people with faster internet connections — and prevent the online system from being overwhelmed.

To apply, residents must have a household gross income under $78,000 if married filing jointly or $41,000 for any other filing status. Winners will get 50% to 75% off an e-bike purchase up to $1,500.

According to Fox 9, the state budgeted $2 million for the program and estimated there would be about 1,300 rebate certificates awarded, as e-bikes generally average around $1,500 apiece.

