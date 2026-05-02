Microsoft will give you cash in exchange for your old electronics

Not only does trading in old electronics put cash in your pocket while clearing out your home, but it also benefits the planet.

You may not have cash stashed in your mattress, but you very likely have untapped resources at home. Microsoft offers cash rewards when you trade in your used laptop, tablet, phone, or game console.

How does the Microsoft Store Online Trade-in Program work?

Microsoft has partnered with Teladvance, a company that specializes in electronics reuse and recycling, for its trade-in program.

Once you've gathered up your old devices, you just need to take a few simple steps to cash in.

First, check device eligibility and get a trade-in value on the Teladvance trade-in page. Then create a Teladvance account, print a prepaid shipping label, and pack and ship your device within 15 days of your trade-in approval. If a device doesn't meet trade-in criteria, Teladvance will recycle it or return it to you for free.

You should receive payment for any accepted devices within two weeks.

The company is also offering a limited-time cash-back incentive of up to $800 for anyone who trades in an old Mac for a Surface Copilot+ PC.

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Why should I trade in my old electronics?

Not only does trading in old electronics put cash in your pocket while clearing out your home, but it also benefits the planet.

E-waste is a growing environmental issue. As people upgrade to newer, faster models of electronic devices, the piles of old devices grow. Many people don't know their recycling options or don't have time to dispose of them properly, so old or outdated electronics often end up in closets collecting dust or are improperly disposed of.

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing solid waste streams worldwide, with 2022 data from the World Health Organization showing around 68 million tons of e-waste produced. Of this, less than a quarter was formally collected and recycled.

Once in landfills, e-waste can pose risks to the environment, per Earth.org, as well as human health. This is due to toxic materials and heavy metals found in device batteries and components. These materials can leach into soil and water, contaminating them. Trading in old devices keeps them — and their toxic components — out of landfills.

Are there similar programs to the Microsoft Store Online Trade-in Program?

In response to the growing e-waste issue, many companies offer trade-in programs, including Amazon, Best Buy, Nikon, GameStop, and Staples. Many manufacturer retail sites also offer their own programs.

Reward offers vary, but the overall benefit stays the same. Regardless of where you go, trading in old devices is a great way to clean up while cleaning out unused products.

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