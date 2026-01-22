Nikon will swap your old camera for a brand-new one through its trade-in program — here's what to do

For consumers, the most obvious benefit is financial.

Upgrading camera gear can be expensive, and many photographers are left wondering what to do with older cameras and lenses stored away in boxes or collecting dust.

Nikon's trade-in program offers a solution that lets customers send in working equipment in exchange for credit toward a new Z-series camera or lens, helping them save money while keeping electronics out of landfills.

How does the Nikon Trade-In Program work?

Nikon allows customers to trade in one working camera or interchangeable lens for credit toward an eligible Z-series camera — its mirrorless lineup — or a Nikkor Z lens purchased directly from its website. The program accepts a wide range of gear, including mirrorless cameras, DSLRs, SLRs, and more, as long as the item powers on and functions properly.

To participate, customers first request an estimated trade-in value through Nikon's website. After receiving a quote, they purchase an eligible Z-series product and have it shipped to a valid U.S. address. Nikon then provides prepaid shipping for the trade-in, which must be sent within two weeks of the new purchase to maintain the quoted value.

Once Nikon receives and inspects the equipment, the company issues a refund equal to the final trade-in amount to the original payment method. If the condition differs from what was described, Nikon will send a revised quote. Trade-in credits can't be redeemed for cash, and only one trade-in can be applied per Z-series product.

Why should I trade in my old Nikon camera or lens?

For consumers, the most obvious benefit is financial. With new Z-series cameras and lenses often priced between $500 and well over $2,000, trading in old or unused gear could save hundreds of dollars on an upgrade while also clearing up space at home.

Cameras and lenses are made from plastics, metals, and rare earth minerals that require intensive extraction and manufacturing. Recycling or refurbishing electronics helps conserve these resources and reduces the amount of e-waste sent to planet-warming landfills, where toxic materials can leach into soil and water.

Recycling electronics and cameras also helps limit demand for rare minerals such as cobalt and coltan, which are linked to ecosystem destruction and illegal dumping in rivers as well as human rights and labor concerns in mining regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, which uses "modern-day slavery" to power the rechargeable battery economy, according to NPR.

Extending the life of existing devices and parts is one small but real way to reduce that impact.

Are there similar programs to Nikon's?

Other brands have launched similar circular initiatives that reward customers for returning used gear.

Hydro Flask's trade-in program offers store credit for old reusable bottles, Amazon's program gives you gift cards and discounts for old Amazon devices, games, and more, and marketplaces such as Back Market allow you to trade in old phones, laptops, and more for refurbished electronics at a discount.

These programs help consumers save money while still upgrading with their favorite brands sustainably.

