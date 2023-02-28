GameStop will ‘trade’ you brand-new games in exchange for your old electronics — here’s how to try it

If you have a graveyard of old gaming consoles, video games, or other electronics, you’re in luck. Popular electronic game store GameStop offers a trade-in program called GameStop Trade that allows you to exchange your old electronics for store credit or cash. Here’s how to do it.

What is GameStop Trade?

GameStop Trade is a resale and recycling program that encourages customers to bring in their used electronics in exchange for store credit or cash.

It’s an easy way to pad your gaming budget with some extra cash and keep electronics out of landfills at the same time.

How GameStop Trade works

Simply bring your used electronic gaming equipment or other electronics to a GameStop store, and if it qualifies, you’ll walk away with cash or store credit.

The GameStop website has an online trade-in calculator for you to check the trade-in value of your electronics before you bring them to your local store. You can enter the product name, model, and condition to get an estimate of the trade-in value.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Once you have an estimate, you can bring your electronics to a GameStop store, where an associate will determine the final trade-in value. They will inspect the condition of your items and ensure that everything is in working order.

Then, you choose your payment method. If you choose store credit, it will be added to your GameStop account — and store credit will have a higher value than cash. If you opt for cash, you’ll get either cash or a check.

Why the GameStop Trade program is cool

The GameStop Trade program provides a convenient way for customers to dispose of their old electronics and receive value in return. And with nearly 190 million gamers in the U.S. alone, this community could make a huge impact.

Electronics contain various materials, including metals, plastics, and chemicals, that can harm the environment if they are not disposed of properly.

Recycling electronics can help reduce the amount of electronic waste that ends up in landfills, where toxic chemicals can leach into the soil and water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. By recycling electronics, consumers also help reduce the demand for raw materials and conserve natural resources.

Recycling electronics can also help save energy. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s website states that it takes less energy to recycle materials than it does to mine and process new materials.

For example, recycling aluminum saves 95% of the energy required to produce new aluminum from raw materials.

“At a time when the world is experiencing unprecedented availability of electronic gadgets – and dumping in equal measure – the biggest challenge has been [figuring out] how to safely discard them,” Caleb Mtamisi, an environmentalist teaching at Kenyatta Universit and a vocal advocate for the recycling of e-waste, told FairPlanet.

You can recycle more than just your old games and devices for money, too.

GotSneakers will pay you for your old, worn-out sneakers. For Days will accept clothing from any brand in any shape and reward you with store credit. And Best Buy even offers a calculator to help you estimate the value of your unwanted tech.

And be sure you recycle the batteries in your gaming devices, too. They contain hazardous materials that should be properly disposed of along with your other e-waste.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.