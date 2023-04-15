Microsoft will pay you for your old phones, computers, and other electrics — some items can sell for up to $500

If it doesn’t meet the trade-in criteria, the company will recycle it or return it to you for free.

Open your junk drawers and dig into your closets because you might have some free money — in the form of old electronics — lying around your home. Microsoft’s Online Trade-In Program makes getting paid for your unwanted electronics super easy.

How does the Microsoft Store Online Trade-In Program work?

You simply go to Microsoft’s website and enter information about your used items, including tablets, phones, laptops, and gaming consoles. The trade-in value page gives you options to determine what type of item(s) you have, the condition, and any accessories that you’ll be sending as well. Some items, such as some of the more recent iPhone models, can go for close to $500.

The program is powered by Teladvance, a company that specializes in reusing and recycling electronics. You’ll need to create an account with Teladvance so you can print a prepaid shipping label and ship your device(s).

If it doesn’t meet the trade-in criteria, the company will recycle it or return it to you for free. If it does get approval, you’ll get cash back!

Why should I trade in my old electronics?

It’s a good idea to trade in your electronics as soon as you’re done using them because that’s when you’ll get the most value. If you wait too long, those devices won’t be worth anything, and that’s when you’ll be tempted to throw them away. With more than 55 million tons of global electronics waste generated annually, landfills could use a break from our phones, tablets, and computers.

Many people have their own personal landfills in junk drawers, closets, and garages, and recycling e-waste can be challenging. So, this program from Microsoft and Teladvance is a much-needed service.

Are there similar programs to Microsoft’s Online Trade-In Program?

Microsoft isn’t the only company in the recycling game. Staples has been recycling electronics for years, but they recently launched a rewards program that gives cash back to members for recycling things like electronics and ink or toner cartridges.

If you’re a gamer, you might want to recycle your electronics through GameStop Trade. You can bring in your used electronic gaming equipment or other electronics, and GameStop will give you cash or store credit if your devices qualify.

Best Buy has a Trade-In Calculator that will let you see how much your devices are worth in store credit. Click around on their website to find out how much you can get for your old electronics.

