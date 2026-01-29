Officials issue warning to travelers as tourist hotspot cracks down on common items: 'Zero tolerance'

Unlike other countries, personal use won't be ignored and visitors should expect their devices to be confiscated.

Mexico is making it clear that it will be far from a welcoming host for any 2026 FIFA World Cup tourists hoping to vape.

As Matthew Ma, a contributor to Vocal Media, detailed, the country is implementing a "zero tolerance" decree on all types of vapes and applying even more restrictive rules on visitors. That legislation was announced in December and includes stiff penalties like up to $12,500 in fines and eight years in prison.

A major information campaign has been launched to let visitors to the World Cup know that bringing in vapes is completely prohibited. Officials are also taking aim at illegal sales in the country in tourist-laden areas.

Unlike other countries, personal use won't be ignored, and vapers should expect their devices to be confiscated at the very least. Less lucky users could face jail or fines. While the country's ban applies to the production and sale of vaping products, they are treating bringing in a personal vape as importing it.

Vapes are going to be a major focus of customs, and cruise ships are now warning passengers to leave their products behind when going into the country. With the influx of visitors, it'll be interesting to see how effectively Mexico can combat illegal vaping.

Critics of the country's comprehensive ban suggested that it was an easy way to avoid more complex solutions like increased regulation. At the time, Reuters indicated that Mexico City was still teeming with vapes for sale.

Mexico isn't alone in taking an aggressive stance on vaping, as Argentina has enforced a similar ban on the products.

The appeal of banning vapes is clear. From a public health standpoint, they allegedly target children with flavored products in a bid to foster a new generation of nicotine addicts. Unregulated vapes can feature dangerous metals among other hidden substances, and pose privacy risks when paired with technology.

Disposable vapes are an environmental menace. They feature a tricky mix of e-waste and plastics that can cause fires when improperly disposed of and threaten wildlife.

For these reasons, it's not surprising Mexico is clamping down hard on vaping. Visitors during the World Cup would be well-served to take the country's harsh stance on the practice very seriously, or face consequences worse than a red card.

