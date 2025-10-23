Officials clamp down with new ban along popular transit route: 'Ultimately, it is ... the responsibility of the train passengers'

Officials in India have enacted a sweeping single-use plastics ban to cut down on plastic pollution along a popular train route.

As The New Indian Express reported, the Salem Railway Division announced the ban on single-use plastics at the Mettupalayam Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. It followed a directive from the Madras High Court that prohibited the sale and use of items such as plastic bottles, cups, spoons, and containers.

The move addresses a growing concern of plastic waste along the Mettupalayam-to-Udhagamandalam route, which runs through the Nilgiri Mountains. While passengers and shop owners have criticized the restrictiveness of the ban, activists have pushed for a plastics ban for years.

In 2023, residents in the region complained about plastic waste being consumed by the local elephant population, putting the animals at risk. N. Mohanraj, a conservationist located in Nilgiri, spoke to The Hindu regarding fears that elephants may fall ill from plastic consumption.

"The Nilgiris is a plastic-free district and other wildlife too can be affected if they ingest plastic," Mohanraj said. "The trains are only a few compartments long, so it should be feasible for the railway authorities to seize plastic waste and packaging and prevent it from being discarded along the line."

As seen along the popular train route, plastic pollution can harm wildlife through ingestion and entanglement. It can also disrupt ecosystems and degrade soil and water quality. Since plastics are not biodegradable, they do not decompose. Instead, plastics break down over time into microplastics, ending up in the food chain and threatening human health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Single-use plastics bans can be a hindrance to businesses required to adopt plastic alternatives. This can lead to an increase in prices that fall back on consumers. However, some feel that it is a small price to pay to protect the environment.

"Ultimately, it is also the responsibility of the train passengers to ensure they keep the place they are visiting clean," said K. Natrajan, founder of Heritage Steam Chariot Trust. "Some sensitisation campaigns can be started, aimed at tourists through announcements and signboards at railway stations along the NMR line."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.