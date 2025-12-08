  • Business Business

Mark Zuckerberg rumored to make dramatic move amid bid to focus on AI projects: 'Continues to be a leaky bucket'

"[Will] shutter its metaverse projects."

by Simon Sage
Rumors are swirling that Facebook's parent company, Meta, may cut as much as 30% from its virtual reality efforts in order to feed resources into AI projects.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went all-in with virtual reality when it acquired headset developer Oculus for $2 billion in 2014. Zuckerberg doubled down on this direction when he created a parent company called Meta, a reference to the burgeoning metaverse of VR.  

"Reality Labs division continues to be a leaky bucket," said industry analyst Mike Proulx. Meta's VR-focused Reality Labs has had operating losses totaling over $70 billion since 2021. Proulx suggested that shutting down Meta's virtual reality projects would provide extra resources to go toward AI.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has been more vocal in Meta's AI efforts, claiming that the development of a "superintelligence" is on the horizon. That talk has been backed up by billions in AI investments from Meta. Despite Meta's confidence, growing public cynicism around AI's ability to perform has led to speculation of an investment bubble. Even if it does meet expectations, some experts feel AI companies aren't employing sufficient safeguards

Crucially, AI's monstrous energy demands include consumptive atmospheric pollution. These demands include both day-to-day AI use and model training. The pollution generated from energy production traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, storms, and wildfires. In turn, society bears the costs of that damage, spanning agricultural, housing, and ecological sectors. 

Giants like Google and Microsoft have made big investments in nuclear generators in order to power AI efforts while keeping emissions low. Meta is tapping into geothermal energy with similar goals.

For all of its environmental costs and financial instability, AI has potential for sustainable advancements. For example, AI is contributing to research into fusion energy, disaster planning, and battery design. Efficiency improvements may lower the energy demands of AI as well. 

As for Meta, Proulx remains skeptical that virtual reality will survive the pivot to AI. He suspects the social media giant will "shutter its metaverse projects, like Horizon Worlds," by the end of 2025. 

How often do you use AI tools?

Every day 💯

Fairly regularly 🤖

Occasionally 🤷

Never ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

