Facebook's parent company struck a deal to use Earth's natural heat to power its growing artificial intelligence systems in the Southwest, reported Reuters.

The arrangement between Meta and XGS Energy will generate 150 megawatts of clean electricity by harnessing underground heat.

This method differs from traditional approaches in that it doesn't use existing water supplies. Tech firms are increasingly seeking nonpolluting energy sources to power their computing centers.

Construction is set to begin soon, with completion expected before 2030. While this amount may seem modest compared with the tech industry's enormous power needs, it accounts for roughly 4% of what all U.S. geothermal plants currently produce.

New Mexico has an estimated 160,000 megawatts of unused heat energy stored underground, which could offer economic growth opportunities for local communities.

The rise of AI is expected to drive American electricity demand in the coming years. This growing need creates opportunities for companies that provide clean energy solutions.

As more computing facilities open nationwide, the market for renewable power continues expanding. Investment dollars are flowing toward sustainable energy firms, which consistently beat so-called old or legacy energy stocks, such as those of fossil fuel companies, over extended periods despite market fluctuations.

On that note, the organization Sphere recently made the case that "no sector of the economy has performed worse than fossil fuels" since 2014.

For everyday Americans, this shift brings strong advantages. Clean energy projects create jobs in construction, maintenance, and operations. These positions often pay well and remain protected from overseas outsourcing.

Each new facility also generates tax revenue for surrounding communities, which helps fund schools, roads, and public services.

You can participate in this growing economic trend by opening retirement accounts and investment funds focused on clean energy. Some financial advisors and financial firms offer options that support renewable energy and sustainable businesses, such as GreenPortfolio and GreenFi, and Sphere's AtmoSphere program seeks to help people eliminate fossil fuels from their 401(k) plans.

"With next-generation geothermal technologies like XGS ready for scale, geothermal can be a major player in supporting the advancement of technologies like AI as well as domestic data center development," said Urvi Parekh, global head of energy at Meta.

"We're excited to partner with XGS to unlock a new category of energy supply for our operations in New Mexico," she added.

Last year, search giant Google announced similar plans when it partnered with Fervo Energy to supply its computing centers with Earth-sourced heat energy, showing growing momentum in this sector.

