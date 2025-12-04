Google launches game-changing project using shuttered nuclear power plant: 'The fastest path'

Google is helping to restart a shuttered nuclear plant to power its artificial intelligence and data center operations.

According to Reuters, the tech giant has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement to buy electricity from the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa, which NextEra Energy closed in 2020 because of challenging economic conditions.

Google said in a release that it expects the plant will be operational by early 2029, delivering more than 600 megawatts of "clean, safe, 'always-on' nuclear energy to the regional grid."

"Restarting a once fully operational plant is the fastest path to unlock large-scale nuclear power to meet AI growth in the near-term," Google said in a release.

The move reflects a growing trend of tech companies reexamining previously retired or abandoned nuclear projects as they search for reliable, cleaner power to meet the energy demands of AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive processes.

According to Utility Dive, experts see this trend as a "positive" signal for the nuclear industry, noting that reactivating existing or partially built reactors may be faster and more economical than building new ones from scratch.

Nuclear energy plays a complicated yet important role in the transition to cleaner energy.

Nuclear plants can generate large amounts of steady, low-carbon electricity, helping reduce dependence on dirty fuels, such as natural gas and oil. This reliable power can also support grid demands and energy security while solar and wind energy infrastructure develops.

That's why many energy experts describe nuclear power as a stepping stone in the transition to cleaner energy, not a straight solution to climate concerns.

But nuclear power comes with major challenges and considerations, including the long-term management of radioactive waste, public safety concerns, and substantial upfront construction costs.

Using nuclear power to fuel the expansion of AI raises additional climate-related concerns. Even if Google meets its AI energy demands with nuclear power, the overall surge in electricity consumption from AI can still strain the grid and increase reliance on dirty fuels elsewhere.

However, AI data centers also carry significant environmental impacts beyond electricity use. They require enormous quantities of freshwater for cooling, straining local water supplies in some regions.

The United Nations Environment Programme highlighted that the hardware behind these facilities depends on rare minerals that are often mined in environmentally damaging and ethically questionable ways.

As countries look for ways to cut planet-warming pollution, nuclear energy has both clear benefits and real drawbacks. But developing cleaner energy alternatives will always be a net win in reducing dependence on dirty energy — even if that energy is used to power controversial AI systems.

