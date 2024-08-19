Korean company creates mind-blowing algorithm capable of reducing battery design time: 'A consistent level of design quality and speed'

Streamlining the design process allows engineers and designers to focus on other areas, like improving the efficiency and output of the designed batteries.

Korean company LG Energy Solution has slashed the time it takes to design battery cells for electric vehicles and other appliances, thanks to an innovative AI process.

According to Interesting Engineering, LG Energy Solution's AI system can design a new battery in less than a day. Previously, the process took multiple weeks and involved back-and-forth conversations between designers and performance evaluation agents.

"Courtesy of its newly developed AI recommendation model, LG Energy Solution can now input its desired specifications and generate the optimal design solution immediately," the company announced.

On top of that, the new process can "Maintain a consistent level of design quality and speed," per Interesting Engineering.

With the rapid recent growth of EVs (despite some slowing this year) along with other devices, the need for custom battery power has grown exponentially. LG's ability to design batteries much more quickly and efficiently will allow those vehicles and devices to be designed and get to market more quickly, which will help bolster sales.

Streamlining the design process allows engineers and designers to focus on other areas, like improving the efficiency and output of the designed batteries, allowing them to push limits on new technology. LG also has plans to use it to design battery packs and modules, meaning its use can be scaled up for larger projects as well.

It will also save LG money, potentially making the batteries they design more affordable for the consumer. Making EVs and other green technology affordable will increase their prevalence and help lower the amount of planet-heating gases produced.

While the AI technology is still in the testing phase, LG Energy Solution expects to have it fully up and running by October 2024, meaning consumers can likely expect to see things beginning to change in the coming years.

