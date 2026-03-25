Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg builds AI agent to help with his CEO duties

"Making sure that we don't … work any less efficiently than companies that are AI native from the start."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building an artificial intelligence agent to help him with his duties, according to an exclusive from The Wall Street Journal.

What's happening?

The Journal's coverage was light on details about what Zuckerberg's supposed CEO-assistance bot would do if deployed.

The paper cited a singular, prospective function for it: "retrieving answers for him that he would typically have to go through layers of people to get."

The article didn't cite any other potential use cases for an AI agent that would ostensibly help run a company with a market cap larger than Tesla's and Walmart's.

News of Zuckerberg's AI agent, which was reportedly still in development at press time, came from "a person familiar with the project."

The timing of the exclusive came amid negative press for Meta, including a widely reported agentic AI data leak at the firm, the company's pivot away from its $80 billion Metaverse project, and rumors of mass layoffs.

Broadly, the Journal's reporting — particularly its feedback from unnamed and named Meta employees, such as Chief Financial Officer Susan Li — indicated the company was eager to solidify its position in an increasingly crowded AI landscape.

"Making sure that we don't — for a company at the size and scale that we are — that we don't work any less efficiently than companies that are AI native from the start, that's something that I think about a lot," Li said.

Why is this concerning?

Putting aside the high-profile, multibillion-dollar failure of Meta's virtual reality Metaverse, the Journal article didn't quite land as an endorsement of the company's AI strategy.

As the paper noted, Facebook acquired the startup Moltbook in early March for an undisclosed sum.

Moltbook went viral in late January as a purported social network for AI agents, prompting immediate skepticism — MIT Technology Review deemed it "peak AI theater," and outlets such as The Verge observed what many deemed to be obvious signs of human manipulation.

Nevertheless, after Zuckerberg's fervent summer AI spending spree, investors apparently greenlit Meta's plans to double its AI spending this year.

Whether AI will justify the hundreds of billions invested remains an open question, but in the meantime, an increasing number of data centers are causing real-world problems for flesh-and-blood people.

Throughout 2025, public opinion on AI began to wane sharply, in no small part because power-hungry data centers drove up electric bills nationwide by as much as 250%.

Data centers consume immense amounts of water and power, and in mid-2025, the Department of Energy warned that blackouts could increase a hundredfold if new capacity wasn't added to support their energy demand.

Separately, both financial whiz Michael Burry and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have acknowledged the possibility of an AI bubble, raising the prospect of further economic upheaval driven by Silicon Valley's competitive, frenzied spending.

What's being done about the concerns surrounding rapid AI adoption?

Reports like the Journal's have a way of making AI adoption sound imminent and inevitable, but everyday people have tended to undermine that narrative, with public sentiment typically leaning toward a "no thanks" point of view to many aspects of AI.

That sentiment is often heard the loudest when rejecting AI replacements for the arts, but community pushback in the final quarter of 2025 alone stopped $98 billion in planned data center development — and public frustration with AI has only gotten stronger this year.

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