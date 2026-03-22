Local residents orchestrate impressive takedown of massive data center project

"It's like the third act of an Oscar-winning movie."

Opposition to a proposed resource-hogging data center in Monterey Park, California, couldn't have been clearer.

According to The Guardian, thousands of residents from multiple cultures voiced protestations in three languages: English, Chinese, and Spanish. As a result, a 45-day moratorium has stalled construction as city leaders prepare for a permanent ban on the center, which is planned to be the size of four football fields.

The diverse messaging was a reflection of the multicultural community located east of Los Angeles that includes large Asian and Hispanic populations. The residents are aligned in their resistance to what they consider a threat to America's power grid and natural resources.

Goldman Sachs estimated that data center power demand will rise 175% by 2030, a grid strain that's contributing to rising electricity prices.

"It's like the third act of an Oscar-winning movie," Steven Kung, a co-founder of No Data Center Monterey Park, told the publication when describing the revolt.

The Environmental and Energy Study Institute reported that there are 5,426 data centers nationwide that provide backbone computing for artificial intelligence, storage, and other tasks that most people take for granted.

Northern Virginia is a hub for the facilities, with more than 300. In 2023, those centers alone consumed 2 billion gallons of water for cooling.

That's part of the reason — along with noise pollution and related electricity rate spikes — that NDCMP and its allies were able to quickly gain 5,000 signatures through a grassroots awareness effort, according to The Guardian.

Still, some states are pushing for the massive facilities to arrive. They can boost tax revenue, provide jobs, and increase potential business opportunities, Pew Research Center reported.

Natural gas provides 40% of the power for them, the International Energy Agency observed. Renewable energy generates 24%, and nuclear and coal supply the rest. But much more electricity is needed as additional computer hubs are built.

Microsoft, Meta, and other tech giants have invested in solar and even nuclear projects to provide extra juice. However, computing is expected to rely heavily on natural gas, per the IEA.

Unfortunately, burning coal, oil, and gas for energy generates harmful air pollution that is a health risk at every stage of life.

Opposition has united communities across the country, in both rural and suburban areas alike. Data Center Watch reported that 20 projects worth $98 billion were blocked by local opposition in the second quarter of 2025 alone.

The effort has brought together groups with different beliefs via shared skepticism about big tech or politicians. Indiana, for example, is a hotbed for development, but community members have stopped around 12 projects while fighting the progress of 50, The Guardian reported. The state has 70 data centers already operating.

"It's like a revolt in the heartland," Bryce Gustafson from Citizens Action Coalition told the publication. "There's an unbelievable amount of pushback, bipartisan and non-partisan."

It spotlights the value of staying informed about large companies' plans in small communities. The right information can help you determine what projects to support and which to challenge based on how they will impact your local area.

The Guardian added that the Monterey project would require 14 air pollution-spewing diesel generators. That's one reason for the community-based opposition.

San Gabriel Valley Progressive Action community organizer Andrew Yip helped with the rallies and prepared materials for the effort.

"This is about community members rising to the occasion to look out for one another," Yip said.

The city's council may put the decision up for a vote in November, which would require the activists' educational campaign to continue.

"We won a victory, but there's still a lot of work to do," Kung added.

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