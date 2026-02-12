Americans scramble to reduce everyday costs as energy bills soar as high as $1,000: 'Something needs to be done'

"Not sure how we're supposed to afford [it]."

As brutal winter storms have blanketed much of the United States in recent months, homeowners and renters alike have been hit with another unpleasant surprise: skyrocketing electricity bills.

What's happening?

Over the last several years, consumers across the U.S. have seen electricity prices increase significantly, with no end in sight.

"Utility bills are rising," the author of a PowerLines report wrote. "A majority of consumers in the United States are concerned about increasing utility bills, as residential electricity costs have risen by almost 30% since 2021 and residential gas costs have increased by almost 40% since 2019, significantly outpacing inflation."

The growing cost of utilities has been particularly pronounced in winter, when more electricity and gas are consumed to keep homes warm.

A major cause behind the rising cost of electricity has been energy-hungry data centers, which have put a growing strain on America's aging electrical grid. These data centers, which power artificial intelligence models and cloud computing, have produced a massive increase in electricity demand, causing prices to rise.

A Bloomberg analysis found that monthly electricity bills for people living near data centers have increased by as much as 267% over just five years.

Why do rising electricity prices matter?

Many Americans have faced tough choices about how to pay for rising electricity costs. Some have been forced to go without other necessities in order to pay for their utilities.

"Today, nearly 80 million Americans are struggling to pay their utility bills, forgoing basic expenses like food, education, and health care to keep their lights on," according to PowerLines.

What's being done about rising electricity prices?

Forced to cut back on other essential spending to pay for rising utility prices, many consumers have begun taking matters into their own hands and demanding action. Some have turned to solar and battery storage to slash energy bills, while others have pushed back against data center projects in their communities.

An Ohio-based TikToker, MaMa Selena (@mamcitaselena), posted a video sounding the alarm on high electricity prices. She said her electricity bill for a single month totaled more than $1,000.

"I'm really ticked off," MaMa Selena says in the video. "My grocery money went toward my electric bill."

Commenters chimed in to share their own electricity-bill horror stories.

"I'm in Ohio," wrote one commenter. "My AES bill is $900. I keep my thermostat at 67. Not sure how we're supposed to afford [it]. Something needs to be done."

