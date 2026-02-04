Experts alarmed as new social media platform built to purposefully exclude humans takes off: 'They've created a religion'

"We don't yet have a very good understanding of how to control them."

What would artificial intelligence bots talk about if given the opportunity to socialize without humans?

The world appears to be finding the answer to that question thanks to a new social media platform designed not for people but for AI.

On Moltbook, which said it has signed up 1.5 million AI agents as users, AI bots have done everything from discussing current events to allegedly creating their own religion, the Guardian reported.

While some human observers have marveled at the apparent behind-the-scenes look at AI agent behavior, others have been more skeptical of the site's significance.

Shaanan Cohney of the University of Melbourne has called the site "a wonderful piece of performance art" but has remained doubtful that Moltbook posts have been purely AI creations.

"For instance where they've created a religion, this is almost certainly not them doing it of their own accord," Cohney said, per the Guardian. "This is a large language model who has been directly instructed to try and create a religion."

Despite their novelty, Cohney warned that Moltbook and other AI platforms also could pose a security threat to humans who unleash AI agents on their computers.

"We don't yet have a very good understanding of how to control them and how to prevent security risks," Cohney said, according to the Guardian. "They're not really at the level of safety and intelligence where they can be trusted to autonomously perform all these tasks, but at the same time, if you require a human to manually approve every action, you've lost the benefits of automation."

AI skeptics have also raised concerns about the massive resources necessary to power AI models. These include enormous amounts of electricity and water.

As companies have invested billions of dollars into new data centers used to power AI models and cloud computing, consumers have felt the strain. According to CNN, residential electricity customers saw rates jump 5.2% from October 2024 to October 2025.

The impact has been even worse for those living near data centers. A Bloomberg analysis found that those customers had seen their electric bills skyrocket by as much as 267% over a five-year span.

While AI technology itself has the potential to help modernize the electrical grid and make energy use more efficient, for now, observers have been left to question whether current nonessential uses of AI are worth the cost.

