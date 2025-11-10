Department of Energy releases ominous warning about looming threat to the power grid — here's how to prepare

A Department of Energy report found that blackouts could increase a hundredfold by 2030 if the United States doesn't drastically ramp up grid capacity during peak hours, according to Reuters.

What's happening?

The report determined that plant retirements, coupled with a failure to add capacity, could lead to a "surge in power outages," particularly as growing demand from artificial intelligence data centers strains grids.

Data centers require immense amounts of electricity. Although some use clean energy sources like wind and solar, they will consume twice as much energy by 2030, per Scientific American.

If the U.S. can't keep up with demand, "most regions will face unacceptable reliability risks within five years," the report found.





The department projected a 104-gigawatt loss due to plant retirements by 2030, which could lead to more than 800 hours of outages annually. It further recommended adding capacity via coal and gas.

"President Trump's administration is committed to advancing a strategy of energy addition, and supporting all forms of energy that are affordable, reliable, and secure," said energy secretary Chris Wright. "If we are going to keep the lights on, win the AI race, and keep electricity prices from skyrocketing, the United States must unleash American energy."

Why is this concerning?

Large-scale blackouts pose a serious threat to the economy, national security, and daily life, and vulnerable communities — including low-income households and those with underlying health conditions — bear the most risk.

Moreover, the DOE's claims that clean energy sources are exacerbating blackouts have been debunked by Princeton University's ZERO Lab, as Canary Media explained.

The current energy crisis is driven by several factors, including a massive boom in data center deployment, increased extreme weather, and skyrocketing demand for electricity for AI applications.

But as the energy experts explained, clean energy sources are not fueling the risk of blackouts.

According to ZERO lab, the DOE overestimated plant retirements and underestimated new generation capacity anticipated in the same period. Researchers believed the DOE intentionally omitted data to prioritize dirty fuels and undermine the clean energy boom.

With battery energy storage systems rapidly coming online — Utility Dive reported that capacity is expected to more than double by 2027 — experts expect significant grid stability even as power plants are phased out.

How can you prepare for potential outages?

Going solar is one of the most effective ways to slash utility bills and your home's environmental impact.

Going solar is one of the most effective ways to slash utility bills and your home's environmental impact.





Pairing solar with an energy-efficient heat pump boosts energy savings by $400 a year on average, according to Rewiring America.

Those who plan to claim a 30% solar or heat pump tax credit should act before they expire at the end of 2025, per Canary Media.

