Governor signs major new energy law amid mounting pressure: 'We know that there's an urgency'

Despite the Trump administration cutting back on federal tax credits for renewable energy projects, Maine has continued its push for a more sustainable future.

In June, Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed L.D. 1868 into law. Also known as "An Act to Advance a Clean Energy Economy by Updating Renewable and Clean Resource Procurement Laws," it aims to dramatically increase the use of renewable and clean energy resources in the state.

The legislation requires that 90% of the state's energy production come from renewable resources and an additional 10% from clean resources by Jan. 1, 2040. It also instructs the Maine Public Utilities Commission to procure long-term contracts for new clean energy generation, potentially paired with advanced energy storage.

PUC Chair Philip Bartlett explained the significance of the law, noting the ability to work with other states. "Traditionally, our authority has been very prescriptive. We go out to procure a certain kind of resource at a certain timetable with very specific requirements," Bartlett told The Maine Monitor.

"This is designed to enable us to take advantage of opportunities that could arise in the region, to find cost effective contracting opportunities for Maine," Bartlett added.

While many states across the country are seeking ways to promote renewable energy resources, the Trump administration has halted many projects that relied on federal funding. But this hasn't prevented states such as Maine from pushing forward.

In Maine's case, the state is building upon a foundation of renewable energy resources that have already been utilized. According to a report from the Maine Governor's Energy Office, around 65% of the energy created in 2023 was derived from renewable sources.

As more experts issue warnings linking the production and use of fossil fuels to the rapidly rising global temperature, officials in Maine continue to focus on a potentially cooler future with sustainable energy. "We know that there's an urgency," Bartlett said. "So we will get that out the door as quickly as we can."

