Administration halts major wind project set to power 500,000 homes: 'The latest in a long line of projects to be canceled'

"We need to redouble our efforts at the state level."

A massive offshore wind project that promised clean energy for half a million New York homes now sits idle after a sudden federal order to halt construction, as reported by the Guardian.

What's happening?

The Trump administration recently ordered a complete stop to construction on Empire Wind 1, a major offshore wind project near Long Island. Interior secretary Doug Burgum instructed the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to halt all work, claiming the previous administration "rushed through its approval without sufficient analysis."

The Norwegian energy company Equinor, which leads the project, confirmed that it has stopped construction while considering legal options, including appealing the order. This follows President Trump's broader executive order on his first day in office that suspended approvals for all new wind projects and directed a review of existing offshore leases.

Why is the wind farm cancellation concerning?

This stoppage directly threatens New York's climate goals and strips economic opportunities from communities that need them most. The project would have created over 1,300 jobs, including 1,000 construction positions, 130 apprenticeships, and 50 permanent positions.

"This is just the latest in a long line of projects to be canceled, whether it's due to financial headwinds or inflation, and now political headwinds," said Alexander Patterson, campaign coordinator for Public Power NY, according to the Guardian.

Sunset Park in Brooklyn, an environmentally overburdened community, had fought to participate in the project's development. Labor leaders warn these jobs are now in jeopardy, with union workers who were scheduled to begin installation work next week now facing lost paychecks.

What's being done about renewable energy development?

Despite this setback, states continue pushing forward with clean energy initiatives. California recently approved multiple offshore wind projects along its coast, and Massachusetts remains committed to its offshore wind goals with several projects moving forward.

"We need to redouble our efforts at the state level, especially downstate, in getting new generation projects off the ground," campaign coordinator for Public Power NY Alexander Patterson told the Guardian.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.