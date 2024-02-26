Startup develops washing machine using novel water technology — and it doesn’t use any plumbing

The machine holds a little over 7 pounds of laundry and only uses 0.48 kilowatt-hours of energy per load.

A breakthrough in water technology has led to a revolutionary washing machine that relies solely on filtered shower water.

Lylo Products, a startup dedicated to developing innovative ways to conserve water and save energy, is the company behind the eco-friendly washing machine. After learning that the UK is projected to run short of water within the next 25 years, designers Paramveer Bhachu and Joanna Power created the Lylo portable washing machine with the goal of reducing personal water consumption.

According to data from the EPA, each day Americans use an average of 82 gallons of water at home. By switching to energy-efficient appliances like the Lylo portable washer, you can use at least 20% less water.

“Students are one of the worst cases, needing to reduce their water usage by half,” Bhachu and Power said in a video detailing the innovation. “That’s why we at Lylo developed a portable washing machine for students that reuses filtered shower water to wash clothes.”

During the development process, product designers at Lylo continually tested the pH and sulfate levels of the filtered shower water to confirm the water’s safety for laundry use.

Each Lylo machine holds a little over 7 pounds of laundry and only uses 0.48 kilowatt-hours of energy per load.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Since Bhachu and Power designed the Lylo portable machine with students in mind, it is compact and fits in a dorm room. The small size as well as the machine’s zero use of plumbing infrastructure also makes the Lylo product ideal for campers and travelers.

Using the Lylo portable washer is simple. The machine has a removable tank that users can place on the shower floor like a mat. As you take a shower, the tank fills up with the excess water.

Once the tank is full, you can attach it back to the washer. The Lylo machine is designed with a filtration system that cleans the water before it’s reused for a load of laundry.

The Lylo washing machine is not only more environmentally friendly than traditional washing machines, but also more time-efficient. A cycle in the portable washing machine only takes 15 minutes, cleaning clothing items in about a third of the time it takes a commercial machine to complete a full cycle.

The team at Lylo has solidified its vision and completed prototype development. Production and manufacturing for the machine began in 2023.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.