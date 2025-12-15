Video captures moment $900,000 yacht sinks minutes after launch: 'Shocking'

A maiden launch turned into an unfortunate event when a newly built yacht tipped over and sank within minutes. It was a sullen moment for the owner, but for many, the spectacle was a reminder of the excesses of the ultra-rich.

According to The Economic Times, the 24-meter luxury yacht Dolce Vento had just completed construction and was on its maiden launch when it abruptly listed sideways and sank roughly 200 meters off the coast of Ereğli, Turkey.

🚤 SHOCKING: Luxury yacht Dolce Vento sinks just 15 minutes after launch off Ereğli, Turkey! 😱 Passengers, including the owner, swam to shore in a panic. No injuries reported. Watch the dramatic video! 📹 pic.twitter.com/dLi8NejsGF — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) September 3, 2025

The Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) shared the video on X, saying, "Shocking: Luxury yacht Dolce Vento sinks just 15 minutes after launch."

The incident didn't hurt anyone — the owner, captain, and two crew members were able to jump into the sea and swim safely to land.

However, it sparked concerns about design flaws and construction issues. It also prompted discussions on the environmental toll of luxury yachts and other extravagances. An Oxfam International research showed that 50 of the world's wealthiest people produce more pollution than 155 million of the poorest people combined.

Superyachts, in particular, have even been found to produce more than three times the pollution of private jets. As yachts become more common among wealthy owners, concerns have grown about how their fuel use may contribute to amplifying droughts, storms, and heatwaves.





Nature has already sent warnings, including a waterspout that destroyed a billionaire's yacht in Palermo last year, a sign that warmer seas are creating more dangerous weather events.

Not only that, yachts and other recreational watercraft also destroy coral reefs as they sail along shallow parts of the coast. Moreover, they have frequently brought invasive aquatic species — one of the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss — into various parts of the world, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Given these concerns, many people expressed mixed feelings — shock at the incident and renewed attention on the environmental impact of large luxury vessels.

While some readers treated the moment lightly, the event has also sparked broader conversations about climate issues and how individual choices can affect the environment.

"Happiest day for a boat owner…the day they buy the boat, and the day they sell it. This guy had both days combined into one," one social media user said on X.

"The boat was built quite nicely. It just didn't float," another commented on Reddit.

"Yeah, if that's $1M, it's a TEMU version of a yacht, the big boys pay $1M for the tender boat that takes you out to your yacht," added another Redditor.

