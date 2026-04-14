Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting 'lousy fake' Rolex for $2,999

"I'm sure it's illegal to be selling fakes. Are there no consequences?"

Knowing the difference between a luxury item and a budget-friendly dupe can often require a trained eye. The differences can lie in small details, like the stitching, the quality of the leather, or the font of the label. Other times, there are dead giveaways, such as the wrong fabric or the item's weight.

One thrifter noticed an obvious fake while shopping when they saw a coveted luxury watch behind the glass and posted about their experience in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit.

"$2,999 for a fake Rolex Yachtmaster. The second I touched it (actually, the picture was a dead giveaway), I knew it was fake. I just wanted to handle it. Such a lousy fake, too. I told the manager. She didn't seem to care," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



It is illegal to sell counterfeit goods, but proving intent can be very hard for both the proprietor and the consumer. According to Jonathan's Fine Jewelers, a luxury jewelry store in Houston, Texas, there are many ways to spot a fake. Genuine Rolex watches feature high-quality movements and materials and are much heavier. Consumers can also look for flawless engravings and a smooth sweeping motion of the second hand. If there are any misspellings, jerky motions of the hands, or the pricing seems too good to be true, it's likely a fake.

Luckily, finding fakes is rare, and it's more common to find real luxury goods while thrifting, as many Redditors share the treasures they often score. Past wins have included a Hollywood Regency Tulip lamp, a Snoo Bassinet, and a gaming chair, all priced at $25 or less.

Besides finding luxury items priced far below market value, thrifting also helps keep goods in circulation, promoting a circular economy over a linear one, and prevents items from going to landfills prematurely.

The Redditors were quite displeased with the thrift shop owner's nonchalance.

"Chuck E Cheese prize level fake, I'm not even a watch expert, and I can tell," one commented.

"I'm sure it's illegal to be selling fakes. Are there no consequences?" another asked.

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