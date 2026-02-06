Shopper thrilled after learning true value of item purchased for cheap at thrift store: 'Didn't realize until a little later'

Shoppers can get phenomenal items at thrift stores for uber-cheap prices.

Shopping at thrift stores can save consumers tons of money, especially when buying larger items such as appliances and furniture.

One Reddit user shared their thrift-store purchase in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, and the item not only saved them a significant amount of money but also turned out to be more comfortable than expected.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They posted a photo of a gaming chair and wrote: "Been keeping my eyes out for a decent condition used gaming chair for my wife while out thrifting. Didn't realize until a little later that it was a $1000 chair that I got for $25."

Fellow Redditors were impressed by the amount of money the poster saved and congratulated them on the find.

"Great find!! Hope she loves it!" one Redditor commented.

"That seat looks COMFORTABLE. I didn't expect to be jealous of an office chair today, but here we are," another user wrote, to which the original poster replied: "It genuinely is very comfortable [...] Adjustable lumbar support was not something I thought I needed. I was wrong."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Although a find as amazing as this is rare, shoppers can get phenomenal items at thrift stores for uber-cheap prices.

Buying well-made, high-quality furniture secondhand can save consumers incredible amounts of money, as it did for this poster, or as it did for the person who purchased a $50 vintage dresser that retailed for $995.

Vintage furniture items, in particular, are great finds because thrifters benefit from the craftsmanship and higher-quality materials found in past furniture manufacturing, which is often lacking in modern pieces.

Plus, while most secondhand shoppers are searching for items they want, if a shopper finds an unneeded furniture piece for cheap, they could resell it and possibly make a good profit, since items often retail for much more than thrift-store prices.

Additionally, shoppers save whether they're purchasing furniture or clothing, and they may encounter other fantastic finds, such as a KitchenAid mixer for only $30.

Best of all, when consumers purchase secondhand items, they're keeping them out of overcrowded landfills, reducing pollution and helping to cool the planet.

It just goes to show that you never know what you'll find at the thrift store.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.