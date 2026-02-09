Thrift shopper left speechless after finding item they spent years looking for: 'I had actual tears in my eyes'

The most rewarding successes are often years in the making — so it was for a thrift shopper who shared a long-sought score to the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum.

The original poster excitedly shared: "Finally found a Hollywood Regency Tulip lamp after years of searching, only $25!!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The find itself was a big win, as these lamps are listed on retail or resale websites for hundreds of dollars. But for the OP, it took on extra importance as they'd been hunting it for years.

They revealed in another post that these lamps date back to the 1970s and 1980s. The brand is inspired by the Hollywood Regency style of a few decades earlier, in the early days of moviemaking: the "Golden Age of Cinema." Since finding the style, they'd been keeping tabs on when they might be able to land one in their price range.

"I had actual tears in my eyes when I found it!" they described. "It's even the color I wanted, it's kind of hard to see in the picture but it's this really pretty blush pink."

The OP's story showed that thrifting is an affordable way to revamp your home while benefiting the environment. This find not only saves money but also promotes sustainability by using secondhand materials.

Despite being used for years, the lamp's excellent condition showcases the durability of many thrift finds. Buying secondhand reduces the demand for new products made from raw materials like plastic and metal. It also keeps those products out of crowded landfills, which contribute to the production of methane, a potent gas.

Shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on everyday items such as clothing, too. CouponFollow estimates the average thrifter can save $1,700 annually. Rare finds similar to the OP's are certainly possible, too — other shoppers have hit the jackpot by discovering hidden cash and valuable jewelry.

Redditors were happy for the OP, though some wished they had landed the lamp.

"I cannot express the level of jelly i am right now its GORGEOUS," one wrote.

"I'm so glad someone who really wanted one of these lamps didn't overpay for it," another Redditor shared. "Perfect!"

