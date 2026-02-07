  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding high-end items for cheap at thrift store: 'This is a major score'

"This is maybe the top find I've ever seen."

by Brianne Nemiroff
One lucky mom came across a church's thrift store and was thrilled to find the deal of a lifetime on a Snoo Bassinet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Preparing for a new baby requires a lot of hard work, a lifestyle shift, and thousands of dollars in expenses. With a long list of pricey items to get for the new human, thrift stores can come through for new parents.

One lucky mom came across a church's thrift store and was thrilled to find the deal of a lifetime. She shared it in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Baby gear Jackpot! Snoo Bassinet ($5), UppaBaby Vista Stroller ($15),"  the original poster shared. "Both items retail for over $1600 each! Picked them up at a tiny little Methodist thrift store. [The] bassinet came with six sets of the swaddles. As a soon-to-be first-time mom, I am so excited!"

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached pictures show a bassinet and stroller in great condition, ready to snuggle the mother's new addition. One user commented, "This is a MAJOR score."

Thrifting is an easy way to save money on everyday necessities and occasionally find rare and luxury items at a significant discount. Secondhand stores can save shoppers thousands of dollars a year. Other successful shoppers have found items like a $300 Zojirushi rice cooker for $9, a KitchenAid mixer for $45, and a designer coffee table for roughly $10.

New baby gear can be incredibly expensive, setting new parents back thousands of dollars to create even the simplest of nurseries. With the need for a crib, car seat, interactive toys, clothes, formula, diapers, and so much more, thrifting allows parents on a budget to focus more on the joy instead of the financial hardship.

Fellow Redditors were astounded at the incredible deal.

"UHM WHAT this is awesome. What store prices a bassinet at $5?!" one commenter gleefully shared.

"This is maybe the top find I've ever seen on this sub as a mum! Congratulations on your baby and your haul!" another mom congratulated.

"And they both seem to be in amazing quality still," a third complimented.

