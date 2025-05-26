First-time electric vehicle owner shares surprising experience after making switch from gas-powered car: 'It drives incredibly well'

This electric vehicle driver couldn't wait to share their amazing experience.

A Redditor on r/ElectricVehicles eagerly shared photos of their first-ever electric vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's been a fun experience so far!" they wrote of their Mahindra BE 6. "This is my first ever EV. City drives are ridiculously easy now. One pedal drive is a godsend! I don't think I can ever go back to ICE [internal combustion engine] vehicles now."

The Mahindra BE 6 was released in India, where the Redditor lives, just last year. The Redditor bought one of the only 3,000 road-registered BE 6s for $33,000 and added that "it drives incredibly well!"

There's no joy quite like making your next car an EV. Those drivers can save thousands of dollars on fuel costs while enjoying next-gen features, like fast charging and autonomous driving.

Plus, they're more affordable than ever. The average price of a new EV is quickly approaching the average price of a gas-powered car, and that's before considering available government incentives like tax credits and rebates.

Driving an EV is better for the environment, too. A gas-powered car "emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year," or about 5.1 tons, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Electric vehicles, however, emit none, making them a great way of reducing your carbon footprint.

Although EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, charging an EV can create pollution if the electricity is sourced from a dirty-fuel-powered grid. But charging your EV with electricity from solar panels releases no carbon at all, making it a sustainable alternative to charging your car.

Solar panels have other benefits, too, like saving you money on your monthly utility bill. If you're interested in switching to solar, EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source that offers free resources like installation quotes and savings estimates.

Redditors enjoyed the EV's unique design.

"I've never seen one of these before," one user said. "Love it!"

"This is what I tell people, once you go for an EV you won't ever want ICE back. Whoever doesn't agree hasn't driven an EV yet. The benefits are just way too many," another Redditor wrote.

"I didn't know this existed. Super cool looking ride!" a third commented.

