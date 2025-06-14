Shopper stunned after finding high-end items with unbelievable price tags at Goodwill: 'I basically speed-walked to check out'

A thrilled shopper showed off a dream purchase on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, asking, "Does anyone else go straight to the registers when they find Treasure and not look at anything else?"

"Found an essentially brand new Longchamp expandable travel bag at Goodwill this afternoon!!!!!" the original poster wrote. "I basically [speed]-walked to check out. … Bonus OG Stanley thermos I found when I first walked in."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A similar bag sells for around $300 on the Longchamp website. Even used, it's over $100 online. This shopper paid $7.99.

Longchamp, a well-regarded French brand, is known for its blend of durability and style. Travel & Leisure described this travel bag as "an eye-catching and functional option that's sure to elevate your favorite airport outfits as well."

The Stanley thermos was $6.99 at Goodwill, while a new one costs $45.

Learning to thrift like a pro can yield incredible treasures. Designer clothes and bags, vintage furniture, home electronics, and more can be found in the right places.

Plus, thrifting saves shoppers money and helps the environment. It gives products new life and keeps them out of landfills.

Commenters on the Reddit post were envious but happy for the OP.

"Bah what is with all you guys that aren't me finding Longchamp bags?!" joked one user.

"These are great work/school bags that stand up well to daily use. Worth every penny IMHO," said another.

One Redditor shared their own experience: "I have found four while thrifting, including a champagne large leather version. I was able to send it back into Longchamp and they reconditioned the leather and it came back looking brand new. Totally pleased."

Another shared the thrill of a great score, writing, "The second I find an insane grail I immediately leave, bc if I don't I'll spend the entire time with a racing heartbeat obsessing over it, and unable to look for anything else!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.