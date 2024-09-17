New solar project expected to be one of the largest in the nation: 'Can help unlock new clean energy at a rate that matches the pace and scale of demand growth'

This development is exciting because it's moving us toward a cleaner yet more climate-resilient grid.

An exciting new solar project is lighting up the horizon in Illinois, showcasing the latest in thin-film solar technology.

Double Black Diamond, set to be the largest solar farm east of the Mississippi River, is bringing 800 megawatts of clean energy to the grid, according to CleanTechnica.

This massive undertaking is great news for solar enthusiasts and a victory for everyone who cares about cleaner air, lower energy costs, and a healthier future. The project uses cutting-edge thin-film solar panels from First Solar, an American company leading the charge in solar manufacturing.

This solar farm is also getting a financial boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, which is helping make clean energy more affordable. CleanTechnica noted Google is even jumping on board with a tax equity investment (thanks to the IRA), highlighting how big tech is betting on solar.

This development is exciting because it's moving us toward a cleaner yet more climate-resilient grid. Thin-film solar panels require less resources to manufacture than traditional ones, meaning they're kinder to our planet.

And here's the kicker: As more solar farms like this pop up, energy prices could dip. That means more money in your pocket and less pollution in our air. Those benefits are hard to ignore.

The project is under construction but should come online for commercial operations next year, per a news release from the company behind the project, Swift Current Energy.

"As we work to responsibly grow our infrastructure, we need to partner with companies like Swift Current who understand the nuances of the energy markets where we operate and can help unlock new clean energy at a rate that matches the pace and scale of demand growth on electric grids today," Google global head of data center energy Amanda Peterson Corio said.

Swift CEO and co-founder Eric Lammers also indicated that his team is excited about what this means for the future.

"We are delighted to join forces with Google on a ground-breaking structure that will support Double Black Diamond Solar and serve as a guide for other major projects to come," he said.

