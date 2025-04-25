Auto reviewer shares mind-blowing video of futuristic vehicle that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie: 'A jewel-inspired car'

Modern electric vehicles can be sleek and future-forward, but the concept models that manufacturers develop and show off are a whole different breed.

In a recent TikTok video by social-famous auto reviewer Supercar Blondie (@supercarblondie), we get a taste of what an opulent EV future could look like.

In the video, we're treated to the contoured lines and glassy exterior of the Lincoln Model L100 concept EV. Supercar Blondie then steps into the shot to present a faceted diamond-like chunk of clear material, saying, "This is your steering wheel of the future," adding that it appears to be a "jewel-inspired car."

We're treated to a view of the futuristic car's interior, which feels more like a brightly lit space-age lounge, with two rows of low-slung white seats. However, beneath those lies a large digital screen that runs across the entire floor from front to back.

Luckily, that distracting feature shouldn't impact the driving experience, since there's literally no steering wheel. Instead, there's a tabletop display between the "driver's" side and the front passenger.

The "jewel," as Supercar Blondie offers, "is your new steering wheel." It actually functions like a large mouse controller, and moving it from its resting spot at the front of the display to the back causes a map to appear on the screen.

Like a child playing with a toy car, you just zoom that thing up to the top again, and it tells the vehicle you're ready to head to your destination, which we assume was preprogrammed at some point.

Auto manufacturers create these vehicles to turn heads, as well as test futuristic materials and functionality. They're not expected to become daily drivers for anyone anytime soon.

While the Lincoln Model L100 concept vehicle is definitely a head-turner that can get people excited about the future of electric vehicles, there's plenty to attract potential buyers in today's EVs.

All-electric cars don't produce any tailpipe emissions and can run on electricity created by renewable sources, such as solar and wind power.

EVs are also highly efficient, getting up to 91% of energy from their onboard battery and regenerative braking systems. In contrast, a gas-powered vehicle only converts up to 25% of the dirty fuels it burns into forward motion, making for plenty of waste and air pollution.

Commenter reactions were mixed, with one exclaiming, "Wow! Speechless," followed by another questioning: "Why would I want a digital screen on the floor?"

Another summed up the situation in one definitive statement, saying, "[These] concept cars are getting crazier and crazier, and not in a practical way."

