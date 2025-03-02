New data uncovers major turning point in global fight for fresher air: 'Clear signals'

These innovations, combined with smart choices in our personal lives, can expedite the shift to cleaner air and a cooler planet.

New data shows we've hit a turning point in the fight for fresher air, with almost every type of air pollution dropping from peak levels, Our World in Data reported.

According to recent findings from the Community Emissions Data System, major pollutants such as sulfur dioxide (which leads to acid rain), nitrogen oxides, and black and organic carbon have all started declining globally. The only exception is ammonia from agriculture, which continues to rise.

This drop in air pollution means better health for communities worldwide. Less pollution protects our lungs, hearts, and brains while reducing the risks of asthma and other breathing problems.

And there's more good news: The Carbon Monitor Project reports that heat-trapping pollution also declined between February and May 2024 compared to the same months in 2023.

But there's still work ahead, Yale Climate Connections reports. As Rick Spinrad from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained in a press release: "Over the past year, we've experienced the hottest year on record, the hottest ocean temperatures on record, and a seemingly endless string of heat waves, droughts, floods, wildfires, and storms. Now we are finding that atmospheric CO 2 levels are increasing faster than ever."

Spinrad continued in the news release: "We must recognize that these are clear signals of the damage carbon dioxide pollution is doing to the climate system and take rapid action to cut fossil fuel use as quickly as we can."

Clean technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles are already making a difference. These innovations, combined with smart choices in our personal lives (such as thrifting instead of buying new and being cognizant of water waste), can expedite the shift to cleaner air and a cooler planet.

Ralph Keeling, director of the Scripps CO 2 program, puts it in perspective: "Pollution just keeps building up, much like trash in a landfill." But now we have the tools and momentum to turn things around. By continuing to swap old technologies for cleaner ones, we can build on this progress and create healthier communities for everyone.

