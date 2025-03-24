Car reviewer shares inside look into super-futuristic EV that can literally transform: 'Watch what happens'

The future of electric vehicles is here, and it looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. A recent TikTok video from popular car reviewer Supercar Blondie (@supercarblondie) showcases an ultra-futuristic EV that can physically transform — the concept left viewers stunned.

The video features a sleek concept car with a shape-shifting design depending on if you're taking a short or long drive — really pushing the boundaries of what cars can do. It can stretch from a short city version to a car made for longer trips. "Watch what happens," Supercar Blondie says as the vehicle shortens back into "city mode."

The Renault Morphoz concept vehicle is the company's vision for an EV that can be adaptable for all uses. "Travel mode" allows you to carry a larger battery capable of longer driving distances.

"When 'Sharing' mode is activated, the passenger seat pivots to face the rear so that all passengers can be together as if they were in their living room," Renault's website said. "Artificial intelligence offers playlists or video game challenges to encourage interaction between passengers."

While this particular concept car may not yet be on the market, it highlights the cutting-edge technology that companies are working to bring to everyday drivers. Beyond their futuristic appeal, EVs offer real-world benefits for consumers. Unlike traditional gas-powered cars, EVs don't need routine maintenance associated with internal combustion engines. Fewer trips to the shop equate to less money spent.

EVs also eliminate the need for gasoline, allowing drivers to save significantly on fuel costs. With the growing number of fast-charging stations and continually improving battery technology, range anxiety is quickly becoming a thing of the past. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives and rebates for EV owners, making the switch even more financially attractive.

EVs are also better for the environment. They don't emit harmful pollutants that contribute to bad air quality and climate change. There are reservations about mining for materials needed to create the vehicles' batteries; however, EVs are still more sustainable than gas-powered cars.

As technology continues to evolve, vehicles like the Renault Morphoz showcase the limitless creativity and possibilities of EVs, and the rapid advancements in EV technology suggest that the cars of the future are closer than we think. Looking to make your next car an EV? Check out this starter guide.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.