Airport launches innovative 'floatie' exchange program for vacation travelers: 'A fun way to encourage people to travel more responsibly'

London Luton Airport gave travelers a creative way to offload excess baggage while providing arrivals just what they needed.

A new program called the Lilo Exchange allowed departing travelers to leave inflatable summertime items they couldn't practically fly with, according to the BBC. Meanwhile, arrivals were able to help themselves to floaties left at the exchange. As an incentive to participate, Luton Airport offered fast-track security passes to those who made a donation.

The program was spun up after survey data showed how commonly travelers buy these kinds of items at their destinations but never bring them back home because of a lack of suitcase space, a fear of puncturing, a lack of use at home, and the hassle of deflating. As a result, these beach balls, inner tubes, and other water toys were discarded on average after eight days of use.

Plastic waste is a major ecological threat. Even when disposed of, plastic items shed particles over time, which find their way into food supplies. When ingested, microplastics introduce a wide range of endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health risks.

While Luton Airport is engaging in this sustainability effort, flying still produces a lot of atmospheric pollution. Air travel emissions are making summers too hot, so it's worth opting for low-impact travel.

"We're thrilled to launch London Luton Airport's 'LLA Lilo Exchange' this summer — a fun and environmentally responsible way to highlight our simple and friendly passenger experience," said Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience, ahead of the program, which ran Aug. 4-14. "As we all know, inflatables are one of the most loved holiday staples to travel with and, contrary to the belief of nearly half (45%) of passengers, deflated inflatables are allowed through airport security.

"Our Lilo Exchange aims to provide a fun way to encourage people to travel more responsibly by bringing back unwanted inflatables, so that other holidaymakers jetting off from LLA can do the same."

