Passerby captures photo of 'terrifying' trend sweeping US roads: 'How is this even legal?'

One five-foot-tall pedestrian came across a modified pickup truck so massively elevated that the vehicle's hood towered above their head, raising alarm around a growing trend for anyone sharing the road.

The Reddit thread, posted to an anti-cars subreddit, saw the original poster explaining that they've seen four or five similarly modified trucks recently and expressing their alarm about the visibility issues they create.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"No way in hell the driver would be able to see anything by their hood shorter than me," the OP wrote.

"How is this even legal?" one commenter wondered.

These extreme modifications can create dangerous blind spots for drivers that endanger other vehicles and pedestrians. Research has shown that larger vehicles with higher front ends cause more severe injuries in collisions with pedestrians.

Beyond the safety concerns, oversized vehicles also consume much more fuel than standard models, increasing air pollution and carbon emissions. The modifications add weight and reduce the vehicle's aerodynamics, decreasing fuel efficiency and contributing to the pollution harming the planet.





Communities, however, are pushing back. Some jurisdictions have begun implementing stricter regulations on lift heights and bumper positions to protect others on the road.

Fellow Redditors mostly agreed with the OP, expressing their frustrations with the ongoing trend.

"I drive for Uber, and I see these things all the time downtown at night," one person replied. "Which is A) very revealing about how much they really need the high clearance capabilities (not at all) and B) terrifying, because they're almost always under the influence of alcohol. Saw one break his mirror on a telephone pole the other day."

"This is not legal anywhere in the USA, is the short answer. Federal regulations include parameters for the height of headlights, tail lights, as well as the tires protruding past the fender width," noted one commenter.

"I'm 5'5" and work in a supermarket parking lot. Having to deal with these things on the regular is one of the scariest parts of my job because I don't know if those drivers can see me!" shared someone else.

"I was just in rural Indiana for work and there was a shocking number of lifted trucks out there. These vehicles are not road worthy and should not be allowed on public roads," added another.

For those seeking transportation alternatives, electric vehicles can cut both fuel costs and reduce pollution. Supporting policies that prioritize pedestrian infrastructure and sensible vehicle regulations can help build communities where everyone can travel more safely.

