Drivers slam 'illegal' new trend they're witnessing on the road: 'I'm so sick of these'

The trend is not only dangerous for the drivers themselves, but other cars driving by.

As the weather begins to change, one Reddit user called for an end to a hazardous trend after spotting a lifted pickup truck with massive tires on the freeway in New England.

The original poster shared a photo of the truck in the r/Maine subreddit. It showed a lifted Denali pickup with oversized tires on the road. The OP called the trend "idiotic."

"Drivers of these drive aggressively all over the road, leave their high beams and light bars on, and convert their fog lights to additional LED high beams," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post garnered more than 1,400 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Many Reddit users were frustrated to see the lifted truck out and about.

"I'm so sick of these chuckle f**** in pickups," one Redditor said.

Others pointed out that it may be "illegal" for the truck to be on the road. As drivers anticipated treacherous winter roads, safety was a major topic of concern.

"Especially dangerous with all the salt and gravel spread on the roads in the winter," one commenter wrote. "Those tires will be tossing stones everywhere. I replaced 4 windshields in different vehicles during my 25 years in Maine, and that was before these weirdos were allowed to ignore laws."

Drivers are urged to keep their tires filled to the recommended inflation pressure, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's also a good idea to check your tires once a month and replace them every six years.

Per Consumer Reports, more than 42,000 people were killed on the road in the United States in 2020. Research found that a car's driver is 1.59 times more likely to die when it collides with a truck rather than another car.

Gas-powered trucks also release heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, causing harm to the planet. On the other hand, electric vehicles release zero tailpipe pollution. Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EVs are more efficient despite generating electricity for charging.

Plus, the planet-friendly upgrade means never paying high gas prices again, unlike drivers of gas-powered vehicles — another issue highlighted by commenters on the Reddit post.

"When 80 percent of your income is spent on gasoline," one commenter wrote in reference to the lifted pickup truck.

"First ones to b**** about gas prices," another Redditor said.

