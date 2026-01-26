  • Business Business

City officials announce plans to bring free e-bike charging to all residents: 'It's not some minor solution'

The new station is part of a growing movement to make it safe and affordable for people to power up their rides.

by Abigail Weinberg
Lebanon, New Hampshire, announced its plans to install an e-bike charging station downtown.

Photo Credit: iStock

A New Hampshire community announced plans to install an e-bike charging station downtown that will make it more convenient for people to get around on two wheels.

The solar-powered charging station in Lebanon will be free for the public to use, Valley News reported. Officials are still deciding on the final design, but the station will likely accommodate both plug-in e-bikes and those with removable batteries.

E-bikes are a cost-effective alternative to cars, as Lebanon Energy Advisory Committee member Sherry Boschert told Valley News. "It's not some minor solution," she said. "It's a solution to global warming, the cost of gas, the cost of maintaining a car."

Riding an e-bike is also a great way to exercise while reaping the mental health benefits of spending time in nature. Plus, choosing an e-bike trip over a car ride can improve neighborhood air quality, since e-bikes aren't powered by dirty fuels.

People looking to explore their e-bike options can start with Upway, which offers a wide variety of bikes, many of which are up to 60% off retail prices. In addition, existing e-bike owners planning to upgrade can sell their old bike and get $150 on a new one through Upway.

The new e-bike charging station is part of a growing movement to make it safe and affordable for people to power up their rides. Low-quality e-bike batteries occasionally catch fire, but public e-bike charging stations, like those planned for New York City, provide a safe and regulated charging environment.

The New Hampshire station will run on solar panels to be installed at a nearby school. This not only keeps costs low but also ensures that the bikes are powered by renewable energy, rather than the dirty fuels that sometimes dominate the electric grid.

Installing solar panels can also help homeowners cut down on e-bike charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can help people understand their home solar options and save money. TCD's partners offer concierge-level service to simplify the solar process, and they curate competitive bids from vetted local installers to help homeowners save up to $10,000 on installation costs. For homeowners on a budget, they also have $0-down subscription options.

