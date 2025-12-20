NYC officials kick-start safety initiative to protect delivery workers: 'A critical next step to prevent future tragedies'

New Yorkers have already responded positively to the idea.

New York City is installing infrastructure to make it safer and more convenient for people to charge their e-bikes.

The city's Department of Transportation announced plans to build e-bike battery stations where cyclists can swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones. The initiative is designed to make e-bike charging convenient for delivery workers while reducing the risk of fires from faulty lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium batteries, which power devices from cellphones to electric cars, are generally safe. However, they can cause fires when they are poorly manufactured or improperly charged, as The New York Times reported. Once the fires start, the blazes can be so hot that they are difficult to extinguish.

The lack of regulation around e-bike battery safety in New York led to 108 fires and 13 deaths in the first half of 2023, the Times noted. Since 2022, the batteries have caused 900 fires in New York, killing 30 people and injuring 400 more, according to the DOT.

The new battery stations will provide a safe, city-monitored alternative to charging e-bikes in densely settled apartment buildings, especially benefiting the countless delivery workers who rely on e-bikes for their livelihoods.

"By expanding access to safe charging infrastructure in neighborhoods where delivery workers rely on e-bikes the most, the city is taking a critical next step to prevent future tragedies and keep New Yorkers safe," New York City Fire Department Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said.

The stations will also aid New Yorkers who commute by e-bike. E-bikes are clean, affordable alternatives to cars, and the extra kick from a pedal-assist bike can help you power through long or hilly commutes while enjoying outdoor exercise. Upway offers a variety of e-bikes for different needs, including easy-to-stow folding bikes for when a rainstorm forces you to hop on the train. If you already have an e-bike but are considering an upgrade, Upway also buys used e-bikes.

Even if you don't have access to a battery swap station, you can cut down on charging costs by investing in home solar. TCD's Solar Explorer makes the process easy by offering concierge-level service, curating bids from vetted local installers to help you save up to $10,000 and providing no money down subscription options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

New Yorkers have already responded positively to the idea of battery swap stations. An Instagram post from a company that installs battery swap cabinets elicited eager comments from cyclists hoping to snag a spot at one of the charging stations.

Meanwhile, one commenter in Reddit's r/NYCbike community marveled at the potential convenience. "I ride daily in NYC, and I've looked into battery swapping," they wrote. "Haven't used it, but…If the price is fair, it could actually save me time and money, especially if I don't have to wait hours to recharge at home."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.