Officials launch game-changing initiative to give households cash for equipment upgrade: 'I'm very happy about it'

You could get $100 cash back simply by switching your lawn mower.

An article by Cleveland Scene highlighted the money-saving benefits of switching from a gasoline-powered mower to an electric one.

Residents and businesses in Cuyahoga County could receive a $100 rebate card from the City of Cleveland's Air Quality Division. Though this deal is limited to around 500 purchases, only 160 people took advantage of the rebates last year when they were offered.

Of course, there are a few terms and conditions to look out for. Keep in mind that only one rebate is valid per business or household, and you have to register and receive confirmation from Cleveland's Air Quality Division. You're also only eligible if your electric mower was purchased "on or after April 25, 2022," according to Cleveland Scene.

Pesky T&Cs aside, this rebate promotion can only be a good thing for both your wallet and your local environment.

The good news is that electric tools are now in the same price range as their gas-powered counterparts, but they don't create the same air pollution. They also tend to be much quieter, making yardwork more peaceful for you. Charging your electric tools is a lot cheaper than frequently buying gas, too.

By offering this rebate, the Division of Air Quality is making it more accessible and appealing to make the switch to an electric mower. If you personally were thinking of purchasing a new mower and you're based in Cuyahoga County, now would be the perfect time.

Christina Yoka, chief of air pollution outreach at the Cleveland Department of Public Health, told Cleveland.com, "So far, about 115 people have registered for the program but only about 15 have provided the necessary documentation."

One Redditor on the "r/Cleveland" subreddit commented about their experience with the rebate offer: "I did the program last year, and I'm very happy about it. There is no maintenance to a battery mower compared to a gas motor. The gift card got us a new ceiling fan for our home."

