Scientist raises concerns over apparent misleading marketing tactic from laundry detergent brands: 'That might come as a shock'

A concerning secret about laundry detergent pods is bubbling up on TikTok.

According to sustainability scientist Alaina Wood (@thegarbagequeen), those convenient little pods are wrapped in plastic that doesn't biodegrade effectively.

In a recent video, Wood explains that polyvinyl alcohol, or PVA, used for pod casings, is a petroleum-based plastic. When pods go down the drain, this plastic pollutes the environment

"That might come as a shock, considering pods are marketed as an eco-friendly alternative to liquid detergent jugs since they're single-dose and typically packaged in cardboard," Wood says in the video.

The impact of these common household products is staggering. An estimated 20 billion plastic-encased pods are used in the United States each year, with PVA winding up in oceans, rivers, soil, drinking water, and even human breast milk.

The same hidden plastic is used in most or all laundry detergent sheets, too.

Fortunately, there's now a way for consumers to take action. Wood spotlights the Pods Are Plastic Bill, introduced by New York City Council member James Gennaro. This legislation would ban the sale of laundry and dishwasher pods and sheets containing PVA in New York City, which could influence how products are made across the country.

"This bill would set an important signal to businesses and individuals that plastic products should not be designed to go down our drains, into our water, and into our environment," notes Wood. She encourages viewers to show support by writing their representative.

Sustainability-focused cleaning products company Blueland is promoting the bill as well. It is one of the only brands that makes dishwasher and laundry detergent tablets — effectively unwrapped pods — featuring no PVA.

TikTok commenters are fired up about the issue.

"I just can't understand how they allow this to get out without proper research! I find it mind-boggling," one said.

"Ditched these for powdered detergent last year. Comes in cardboard, it's cheaper and you get more," another user commented.

A third commenter said: "I had no idea! Never buying those again."

By harnessing the frustration elicited by videos like Wood's, we have an opportunity to galvanize support for smarter solutions. Converting that into meaningful communication and accountability can make a real difference. Together, we can shape a cleaner future for our families and our planet.

