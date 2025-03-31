New report confirms history-making solar project — and it's changing how rooftops are used

The project was completed quicker than usual, thanks to helicopters.

PV magazine reported that the largest rooftop photovoltaic plant in Scandinavia is now online. The network consists of 34 units of Sungrow's SG350HX string inverters and JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 72Hl4-(V) solar modules.

In an area spanning 100,000 square meters, the 14-megawatt array with 24,000 solar modules sits on the rooftop of a warehouse for DSV — a Danish transport company in Landskrona, Sweden.

The project was completed quicker than usual, thanks to helicopters. PV magazine reported that the construction that started in May 2024 used helicopters to lift the panels on the roof in 10 days — far less than the three months it would have taken with cranes.

The new PV plant is a more prominent example of the growth in rooftop and domestic solar installations in the Scandinavian country. According to CAN Europe, Sweden has reached its solar energy target (2.2GW) and offers tax reductions for citizens to use solar energy, just as the Inflation Reduction Act has done in the United States.

Svensk Solenergi reported that data from Energimyndigheten (Swedish Energy Agency) states that Sweden's solar PV production increased by 57% from 2022 to 2023.

As more countries contribute to a global clean energy transition, solar plays an increasingly large role. By June 2024, the amount of global electricity produced by solar was 8.1% — up from 6.7% a year before, according to Ember. This trend benefits everyone, as solar panels don't release toxic carbon and methane fumes linked to increasing planet heat or pollution. Instead, they help clean and cool the planet.

Several other initiatives are leading the solar revolution.

The LightReach program from Palmetto, which allows consumers to avoid upfront costs and lease solar panels.

Companies like EnergySage have helped over 60,000 homeowners find the right solar installation solution by analyzing their situation — for free.

Madison Gas and Electric joined forces with We Energies to create the largest solar project in Wisconsin history: The Badger Hollow Solar Farm project, boasting 830,000 double-sided solar panels.

