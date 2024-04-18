Local resident baffled by landscaping company's absurd approach to advertising: 'I hope this does not catch on'

Any unwanted ad is just another piece of trash for homeowners to deal with, but these are particularly bad.

Advertising materials are often a waste of resources like paper and ink and frequently end up in the garbage. However, some companies go even further with annoying advertising practices. One of them ended up on Reddit when a fed-up homeowner posted to complain.

What happened?

In a post on r/mildlyinfuriating, one user shared a photo of the misguided ad they received at home. "This landscaping company that advertizes by throwing plastic bags filled with rocks into people's driveways so they have to pick up after them," they complained above the picture.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a resealable sandwich bag with a small printed flier inside. It promotes free estimates from a local landscaping company. There's also a handful of gravel inside the bag.

"Someone did this in my neighborhood also," said a commenter. "Not the same area code. So I hope this does not catch on."

"They either do that or they tape the flier on your mailbox," said a second Redditor. "I can't judge which is better as both are quite annoying."

Why is this method of advertising a problem?

Any unwanted ad is just another piece of trash for homeowners to deal with, but these bags of rocks are particularly bad. If caught in a lawn mower or other yard equipment, they could cause damage, and the plastic can trap water, making them unpleasant to pick up.

Meanwhile, plastic is much worse for the planet than paper by itself. It's made from oil, which causes pollution, and it sheds microplastics to create even more pollution. Worse, this type of plastic is very hard to recycle — so even the most responsible and patient homeowner can't fix this landscaper's mess.

Why might the landscaper be doing this?

Some commenters guessed that there was a reason for distributing ads this way.

"I'm pretty sure the rocks are so it doesn't fly away," one user pointed out — which is actually a good way to make sure the fliers end up in the trash or recycling rather than becoming litter in the streets.

However, the best way to eliminate waste would be to prevent printing unwanted fliers in the first place.

What can I do to reduce plastic waste?

Supporting companies that don't waste plastic is always step one. The more buyers choose eco-friendly companies, the more pressure other providers are under to adopt the same policies.

You can also cut out disposable plastic products in your personal life by looking for long-lasting alternatives, which tend to be cheaper in the long run.

