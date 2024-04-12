Kraft Mac & Cheese goes dairy-free for first time in 85 years: 'We were able to create a delicious product in record time'

With its own new special formula, Kraft hopes to have solved the taste and texture problems of other vegan mac and cheese products.

Iconic macaroni and cheese brand Kraft has taken on its greatest challenge yet: creating a dairy-free version of its classic product that people actually enjoy.

While plant-based and dairy-free versions of many products already exist and have been embraced by health- and environmentally-conscious consumers, Kraft admitted that getting its new mac and cheese right was particularly difficult, as the creaminess was not easily replicated, as reported by VegNews.

However, with the help of a Chilean startup called The Not Company, which specializes in plant-based alternatives to animal products, Kraft was able to create a mac and cheese that the company said will deliver the same eating experience.

"By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we're offering the creamy and comforting experience Kraft Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years — without the dairy," Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of The Kraft Heinz Not Company (the division of Kraft Heinz focused on plant-based alternatives), said in a statement published by VegNews.

The plant-based mac and cheese base is made with fava bean protein and coconut oil powder. Officially called Kraft NotMac&Cheese, it will be available in "original flavor" and "white cheddar style."

Although other vegan boxed mac and cheese options do already exist, they have apparently had trouble catching on with the public. According to VegNews, "less than 30 percent of buyers [make] repeat purchases, primarily due to taste and texture issues."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

With its own new special formula, Kraft hopes to have solved that problem.

"Thanks to the power of The Kraft Heinz Not Company, we were able to create a delicious product in record time and fulfill a consumer need in the category, which was important to us," a spokesperson for the company said in November 2023, when the product launched.

An increasing number of people are turning away from dairy in their diets — some for health-related reasons, some for environmental reasons, and some for both. The environmental impact of dairy farming is immense, as the industry's approximately 270 million dairy cows produce huge amounts of methane, a gas with significant planet-overheating properties, as well as manure, which has devastating environmental consequences when handled improperly.

Studies have shown that even just reducing the amount of meat and dairy you consume — not eliminating it entirely — can have a big positive impact on the planet.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.